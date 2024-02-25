BRS' K Kavitha To Skip CBI Summons, Cites Pending Supreme Court Petition

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation, saying she would not be able to appear before it tomorrow for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. In her letter, she cited multiple "pressing" public engagements and a petition pending in the Supreme Court.

This is the second time the BRS leader, who is also the daughter of Telengana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is skipping summons for questioning. She was questioned last by the Central agency in December 2022.

In March last year, she appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking relief from questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. The top court has put the case on hold, giving her immunity from questioning till it reaches a decision.

The CBI has now sent the summons under Section 41A of the CrPC, the violation of which can leave her open to arrest.

Ms Kavitha, in her letter, said there is "absolutely no logic, reason or background" on why the summons were sent under this section.

"Present Notice under Section 41A Cr.P.C. is in complete contrast to the earlier Notice under Section 160 Cr.P.C. which was issued to me on 02.12.2022 and which already stands complied with," she wrote.

"Since I have absolutely no role to play in any of the accusations, the CBI does not need my assistance any longer in the matter as the case is entirely sub-judice before the Court of law," the letter read.