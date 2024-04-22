'Brought A Positive Change In People's Lives': PM Modi Praises Padma Shri Recipients

They will also visit Rashtrapati Bhawan and the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday and said that the country is proud of all the Padma Shri recipients who have achieved success in diverse fields and brought about a positive change in the lives of people.

Taking to social media handle X, Prime Minister Modi posted, "Attended the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Padma Awards were conferred. India is proud of all the recipients, who have excelled in diverse fields and brought a positive change in the lives of crores of people."

President of India Droupadi Murmu presented 3 Padma Vibhushan, 8 Padma Bhushan and 55 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2024 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held with grandeur in Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan today.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, many Ministers of the Union and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

After the investiture ceremony, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah and other Union Ministers interacted with the Padma Awardees at a dinner hosted by the Home Minister at his residence in New Delhi.

As per an official release, the Padma Awardees will pay homage at the National War Memorial tomorrow morning (April 23, 2024).

They will also visit Rashtrapati Bhawan and the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya.

