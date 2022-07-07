'Brother's Wedding': Raghav Chadha Shares A Happy Pic With Bhagwant Mann

Raghav Chaddha shared a photo with Bhagwant Mann ahead of the ceremony with a song in Punjabi.

Just before Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wedding, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chaddha shared the first glimpse of the groom.

Bhagwant Mann, 48, is marrying Gurpreet Kaur at his Chandigarh home. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha are among the few wedding guests who are not part of the family.

Raghav Chaddha, who refers to Bhagwant Mann as his "veer" or "older brother", shared a photo with him ahead of the ceremony with a song in Punjabi.

Loosely translated, the song means: "My brother's wedding, my joy knows no bounds."

Saade veer da vyah

Saanu gode gode chah pic.twitter.com/0c09v6YG4N — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

This is Mr Mann's second marriage. He had separated from his first wife in 2015 and has two children -- daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17).

Tight security arrangements are in place at the Chief Minister's home.

Gurpreet Kaur, 32, shared a photo on Twitter and wrote, "Din Shagna Da Chadya... (the day of my wedding has arrived)".

"A new chapter in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's life is going to start today. I congratulate Mann saab's family, his mother and sister. It will be a small function. Only family members will attend," Raghav Chadha told reporters.

"We all are happy that happiness has returned to Mann saab's family after a long time. It was his mother's dream to see her son getting settled again. Today, that dream is going to come true," the AAP MP added.

Gurpreet Kaur completed medicine in 2018. She is the youngest of three sisters.