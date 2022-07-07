Bhagwant Mann's Low-Key Wedding Today; Arvind Kejriwal, Family Arrive

Besides Arvind Kejriwal, his family and Raghav Chaddha, no one outside the family has been invited.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is getting married today and guests have arrived for the intimate ceremony at his home in Chandigarh.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha are among the guests at the low-key wedding.

"He is embarking on a new journey today. I wish him a happy married life," Mr Kejriwal told news agency ANI.

Bhagwant Mann, 48, is marrying Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor whom he has known for a few years through family ties. Gurpreet Kaur, 32, reportedly also helped him during his Punjab election campaign

"His mother's dream was for him to marry again and settle down. I congratulate him. God bless the couple," Raghav Chaddha told reporters.

The former stand-up comic was divorced six years ago and has two children from his previous marriage. His children live their mother in the US. They came for Mr Mann's oath ceremony on March 16.

According to ANI, the wedding menu includes Indian and Italian cuisine, including Karahi Paneer, Tandoori Kulche, Dal Makhani, Navratan Biryani, Mausami Subzian, Apricot Stuffed Kofta, Lasagna Siciliano and Burrani Raita.

Fresh Fruit Triffle, Moong Dal Halwa, Shahi Tukda, Angoori Rasmalai and Dry Fruit Rabari are also part of the elaborate spread.

Besides Arvind Kejriwal, his family and Raghav Chaddha, no one outside the family has been invited, sources say.