Brother Of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Shoots At Farmer, Charged

A serious criminal allegation has once again placed Saligram Garg, the brother of Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri, at the centre of controversy. Garg has been accused of opening fire on a farmer during an alleged dispute over land, leaving the man critically injured.

The man, identified as Motilal Kushwaha of Koda village under Rajnagar police station limits, was rushed to the Chhatarpur district hospital. Doctors performed surgery to remove a bullet lodged near his ribs. His condition is said to be critical.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the allegations against Saligram Garg and his associates.

In his statement to the police, Motilal alleged that the attack was linked to an attempt to grab his land. "Saligram Garg wants to take over my land. He arrived at my house this morning with his associates, dragged me outside and attacked me with sticks and clubs. After that, Saligram fired three or four rounds. One of the bullets hit me in the chest," Kushwaha said.

According to the victim's statement, Saligram Garg, Satish, Ashish and one unidentified person were allegedly involved in the incident. The police are verifying the sequence of events and the role of each person named by the man.

A video purportedly connected to the incident has also surfaced.

The footage appears to show Saligram and his associates fleeing the area as members of the injured man's family chase them. In the background, a person can be heard shouting abuses and saying, "Hit him... how many bullets will you fire?"

In one frame of the video, an object resembling a weapon is visible in Saligram's hand. Police are examining the footage as part of the investigation and are yet to arrive at a conclusion regarding its authenticity.

Motilal has further alleged that Saligram pressures local farmers to sell their land and threatens or assaults those who refuse.

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha confirmed that they had received information about an assault and shooting. "We received information this afternoon that a man named Motilal Kushwaha had been assaulted and shot. After receiving the information, the station house officer reached the spot. An X-ray was conducted, which revealed a bullet-like object inside the body."

The SP said senior police officers had also inspected the scene. "Since firing has been reported, the spent shell casings are being collected and legal action will follow," he added.

The officer added that the allegation of multiple rounds being fired was still under verification. "It has been alleged that three rounds were fired. All these facts are being verified. Three accused have been named," he stated.

Police teams are examining the alleged weapon, the recovered projectile, medical findings, eyewitness statements, video footage and physical evidence from the scene.

'No Link'

Reacting to the controversy, Dhirendra Shastri distanced himself from Saligram Garg and stated that the law should take its course. "I have nothing to do with Saligram ji. I had said this three years ago as well. In any case, I have no connection with my family. The entire world and society are my family," he said.

"I live for society, the nation and Sanatan Dharma. Chhatarpur district and our family are very large. The law should take its course, and he should receive the strictest possible punishment," he added.

Shastri also appealed that his name should not be linked to every controversy involving Saligram. "One more thing... I should not be dragged into every matter. Things keep happening, and since I do not know the full details, I should not be linked to every issue."

Chequered Past

This is not the first time Saligram Garg has faced serious allegations.

In February 2023, he was accused of brandishing a pistol, issuing threats and assaulting people during a Dalit family's wedding ceremony in Garha village. An FIR was registered under the provisions of the SC/ST Act and other sections. He was arrested and later granted bail.

In April 2024, Saligram and his associates were booked following allegations of assaulting toll plaza employees and creating a disturbance at the Mugwari toll plaza in Sagar district.

The same year, in December, a video surfaced in which Saligram spoke about severing ties with Dhirendra Shastri. He later clarified that his personal activities had no connection to either Bageshwar Dham or Dhirendra Shastri.