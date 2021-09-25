Brother of Arjun Rampal's Partner Arrested In Drugs Case, Cannabis Seized

Agisilaos Demetriades has been arrested from Goa. (Representational)

The brother of Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades has been arrested from Goa in connection with a drugs case.

Charas was seized during the joint operation by the Goa and Mumbai branches of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), news agency ANI reported.

The NCB had arrested Agisilaos Demetriades last year too in connection with its investigation into the alleged Bollywood drugs nexus and he was later released on bail. The investigation was launched following an uproar in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The central agency has also questioned Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades in connection with the matter. It had also conducted searches at the actor's residence in Mumbai's Bandra and seized electronic equipment, among other items.

Earlier, Mr Rampal's friend Paul Bartel was also arrested by the NCB in the drug case.

Based on some WhatsApp chats involving drugs, the NCB had launched a probe into the alleged use of drugs in Bollywood after the death of Rajput in June last year.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's partner, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star and a few others under sections of the NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, and some other accused were later granted bail.

The case had triggered a political storm, with the Congress alleging that Bollywood is being deliberately "terrorised" through the NCB.