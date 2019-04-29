British Tourist Dies After Bike Crashes With Truck In Rajasthan

The deceased, Rhys Jhon Jenkins, suffered critical head injuries

A British national died after his motorcycle collided head on with a truck in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Sunday, police said.

Four tourists, two each on two motorcycles, were riding back to Jaipur after spending a night in Bundi when the accident occurred on national highway 52 near Kishorpura toll plaza in Hindoli area in the evening, the police said.

The deceased, Rhys Jhon Jenkins, suffered critical head injuries. Jenkins, in his forties, was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead. A woman who was riding pillion escaped unhurt, while the truck driver fled from the spot, the police said.

According to the Spanish travel agent who accompanied the tourist group, Rhys Jhon Jenkins is from a place near London and was a designer by profession.

The British embassy has been communicated about the incident and the post-mortem will be done on Monday morning, district Additional Superintendent of Police Satnaam Singh Choudhary said.

