Brij Bhushan Sexual Harassment Case: Court Records Wrestler's Statement

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday recorded the statement of a woman wrestler, one of the complainants in the sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Her testimony was taken in a vulnerable witness room.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Priyanka Rajpoot recorded the statement of victim Further recording of her statement has been deferred for September 10.

The statement of the victim was recorded through the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava.

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was also present during the hearing.

During the day, the court said that the statement of the victim is to be recorded in the vulnerable witness room. Media won't be allowed during the recording of victims' statement.

Defence counsel Rajiv Mohan had objected that he wouldn't cross-examine the victim through video conferencing.

He had said that the provision of cross-examination through video conferencing is only for the minor not for adult victims.

On the other hand, counsel for complainants submitted that this victim squarely covered under the provision of vulnerable witness.

Earlier, DCP New Delhi appeared before the court and submitted that security was not withdrawn. There was some miscommunication and the same has been rectified.

After the recording of the statement, DCP joined the proceeding through video conferencing (VC). On query, he submitted that they don't have any plan to withdraw the security till the deposition of witnesses is completed.

In January 2023, some women wrestlers protested against Brij Bhushan accusing him of sexual exploitation and intimidation.

Delhi police filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar on June 15, 2023. This case was lodged on a complaint lodged by female wrestlers.

