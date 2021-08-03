Watch: Bridge Swept Away In Flood Fury In Madhya Pradesh

The bridge can be seen collapsing in the river below due to the strong force of the water from the dam

Two bridges over a river washed away in the flood fury today in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district after water was released from an overflowing dam. In a terrifying video, one of the bridges can be seen crashing downin the river below due to the strong force of the water gushing out of the Manikheda dam.

"10 gates of Manikheda Dam have been opened, and the affected villages were alerted," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed earlier in the day.

These bridges are among the three connecting the district to Gwalior, a major city in Madhya Pradesh.

Scary! Bridge connecting Datia to Ratangarh temple washed away, in flood fury following release of water from Manikheda Dam. Same bridge where in 2013 stampede had killed over 115 devotees @ndtvindia@ndtv@GargiRawat@manishndtv@alok_pandeypic.twitter.com/YTWoq0gr6o — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 3, 2021

The bridge seen in the video is the same one wherein a stampede in October 2013 had killed over 115 devotees. Built in 2009, the bridge connected Datia district to the Ratangarh town, popular for its goddess Durga temple.

Gwalior-Chambal region has been the worst-hit in the torrential rain pounding the state. Several teams of Air Force have been carrying out rescue operations in the flood-hit districts of the region.

The weather department has sounded a red alert for Shivpuri, Sheopur, Guna and two other districts, besides orange alert for nine and yellow alert for other eight districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured help to Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister said through a tweet.

"He (PM Modi) has been apprised about the flood situation in Madhya Pradesh and the ongoing rescue operation. Due to the situation getting worse, I have also discussed with him about taking help from the Indian Army in the flood-hit areas," he added.

Mr Chouhan, who chaired a meeting with officials over the flood situation, said the state has asked for four columns of the Army to rescue the stranded people who.