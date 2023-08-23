Bridge Caves In After Heavy Rain In Himachal Pradesh

One of the piers of the bridge collapsed and it bent in the middle.

Traffic has been halted on the Baddi-Nalagarh highway after the main bridge suffered damage after a cave-in following heavy rainfall, an official said.

One of the piers of the bridge collapsed and it bent in the middle. After the collapse of the main bridge, Baddi was cut off from Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab.

Meanwhile, people travelling to Punjab and Haryana have been advised to take the Lakkar Deepu bridge, which is 4 to 5 kilometres away, an official said.

The Himachal Pradesh Traffic Police informed through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Traffic Update at 7 am

for Baddi Main Bridge. One pillar has collapsed, and the bridge is bent in the middle. Traffic has been permanently stopped at the Baddi Main barrier bridge. There will be no foot movement as well Take an alternate route via Maranwala Barotiwala for entry into BBN."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)