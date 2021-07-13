Bride Charged For Travelling To Wedding Venue On Bonnet Of SUV: Pune Police

The bride was on her way to the wedding venue in Saswad (Representational)

A 23-year-old woman, who rode to her wedding ceremony on the bonnet of a moving SUV today, was charged along with others for the stunt which violated the Motor Vehicle Act, the police said. The video of the bride has been shared multiple times on social media, they added.

The vehicle was on its way to Saswad - the wedding venue - and the video was shot as it travelled along the Dive Ghat on the Pune-Saswad Road, a police station official said.

"The woman was sitting on the bonnet of the moving vehicle while a man on a motorcycle shot the video. We have charged the woman, the videographer, and other people in the vehicle, including the driver, under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra Covid Regulation Act among others. None of them was wearing masks either," the official added.