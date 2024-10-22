PM Modi Welcomed With 'Krishna Bhajan', Sanskrit Song Upon Arrival In Kazan

PM Modi being welcomed in Kazan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at his hotel in Kazan, the Russian heritage city hosting the BRICS Summit, to beats of dhols and cymbals with a large gathering of Indian community cheering on the Indian leader.

Chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" were heard all around. They also sang a cheerful welcome song in Sanskrit.

PM Modi was seen listening to the Krishna Bhajan performed by the Russian nationals. The Prime Minister also greeted and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora as he arrived at Hotel Korston.

"We were so excited and nervous, we rehearsed for this dance for nearly three months...The people really like PM Modi. He (PM Modi) said that we are exciting dancers," a Russian artist, who performed along with her team, told news agency ANI.

Dressed in Indian attire, hordes of Russian nationals and those of Indian-origin were seen singing and welcoming the Prime Minister with folded hands. They were seen carrying pictures of PM Modi, national flag as mobile cameras thrashed the air to get a picture of the Indian Prime Minister. A man was also seen presenting him a book, which had pictures of Lord Krishna.

"A connect like no other! Thankful for the welcome in Kazan. The Indian community has distinguished itself all over the world with their accomplishments. Equally gladdening is the popularity of Indian culture globally," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Being hosted by Russia, the BRICS summit is being seen as an attempt by non-Western powers to project their clout amid the conflict in Ukraine and the escalating situation in West Asia.

Moscow has made expanding the BRICS group -- an acronym for core members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- a pillar of its foreign policy.