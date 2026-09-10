7,000 Security Personnel, 4,800 Traffic Cops: Delhi Gears Up For BRICS Summit

Delhi is fully prepared with its multi-layered security for the BRICS Summit that is to be held from September 11 to 13. The high-profile international event at Bharat Mandapam will bring together delegates and dignitaries from several countries. In view of the summit, Delhi Police and Traffic Police have put in place extensive security and traffic management measures.

A total of 7,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain security, while 4,800 traffic police personnel will manage vehicular movement across the city.

Multi-Layer Security Across The Capital

Security arrangements will extend far beyond Bharat Mandapam. Agencies will closely monitor the entire VVIP route, from the airport to hotels hosting foreign guests and onwards to the summit venue. Surveillance has been planned on both the ground and in the air.

Delhi police personnel deploy ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026 near Bharat Mandapam. Photo Credit: ANI

To manage traffic during VVIP movements, authorities have identified 22 major diversion points and more than 35 key roads where traffic may be temporarily halted or diverted when required.

Final Preparations Underway

Preparations for the BRICS Summit have been ongoing for several months and are now visible across prominent areas of Delhi. BRICS-related banners and posters have been installed around Bharat Mandapam, Connaught Place, Khan Market and other key locations. Decorative lighting has also been enhanced in major markets and parts of New Delhi.

However, preparations are not just limited to beautification. A comprehensive security network has been established involving Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, the National Security Guard (NSG), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Special Protection Group (SPG) and other agencies.

National Security Guard (NSG) personnel during a mock drill at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026. Photo Credit: ANI

5-Kilometre Security Ring Around Bharat Mandapam

A multi-layered security setup has been created within a 5-km radius of Bharat Mandapam.

The outer security perimeter will be guarded by Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel. NSG commandos and other specialised security units will secure areas closer to and inside the venue. Internal security will be jointly managed by Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Special Protection Group, National Security Guard and related agencies.

Around 7,000 security personnel will be stationed at the summit venue, hotels, VVIP routes, sensitive locations and other key points across the city.

Hotels Hosting Foreign Delegates Under Security Cover

Delhi police personnel deploy outside Rajghat during a security mock drill to ensure foolproof security ahead of the BRICS Summit. Photo Credit: ANI

Approximately 10 major hotels accommodating foreign delegates will remain under constant surveillance.

Dedicated security arrangements have been implemented along routes connecting the airport to hotels and hotels to Bharat Mandapam.

During VVIP movements, security agencies will take control of the designated routes. General traffic may be temporarily halted or diverted.

Strict Entry Controls At Bharat Mandapam

Access to Bharat Mandapam will be tightly regulated. Only authorised delegates, staff members and individuals with valid passes will be allowed entry.

Monitoring measures include CCTV surveillance, technical surveillance systems, biometric verification, strict access control at entry gates, parking areas and sensitive zones.

Anti-Sabotage Checks And Bomb Disposal Teams

Delhi police personnel deploy outside Rajghat during a security mock drill to ensure foolproof security ahead of the BRICS Summit. Photo Credit: ANI

Before the summit begins, anti-sabotage inspections will be conducted at Bharat Mandapam and surrounding areas.

Security agencies will monitor suspicious objects, vehicles and individuals. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams will remain on alert and respond immediately to any threat. Continuous surveillance will also be maintained around VVIP routes and the venue.

Traffic Impact Expected On More Than 35 Roads

The most visible impact on residents is likely to be on traffic. During the movement of foreign dignitaries and VVIP convoys, traffic restrictions may be imposed on major roads, including:

Sardar Patel Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road

Tees January Marg

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Subramania Bharati Marg

Mathura Road

Motilal Nehru Marg

Dr Zakir Hussain Road

Janpath

Ashoka Road

Barakhamba Road

Tolstoy Marg

Niti Marg

APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Press Enclave Road

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

Twenty-Two Major Diversion Points Identified

National Security Guard (NSG) personnel during a mock drill at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026. Photo Credit: ANI

Traffic may be diverted through alternative routes at locations including:

Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk

Ramcharan Agrawal Chowk

Meer Dard Chowk

Patel Chowk

RML Hospital Roundabout

Dhaula Kuan

Moti Bagh Flyover

Madrasa T-Point

Neela Gumbad

Oberoi Flyover

Mandi House

Alternative Routes for Bharat Mandapam and Mathura Road

Vehicles heading towards Mathura Road and Bharat Mandapam may be diverted via Lodhi Road or Lodhi Flyover. If VVIP movement takes place around Dhaula Kuan and Sardar Patel Marg, travellers may be directed towards Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg or NH-48.

Traffic police aim to minimise disruptions and restore normal traffic flow immediately after VVIP convoys pass.

4,800 Traffic Personnel Deployed

A view of a Delhi police vehicle during a security mock drill conducted at Rajghat to ensure foolproof security ahead of the BRICS Summit. Photo Credit: ANI

Nearly 4,800 traffic police personnel will oversee traffic arrangements during the summit.

Their responsibilities include managing diversions, facilitating secure VVIP movements, maintaining traffic flow for the public, and managing sensitive intersections and routes.

Advisory For Airport And Railway Passengers

Travellers heading to the airport are advised to leave home well in advance, as temporary traffic restrictions may affect access routes.

National Security Guard (NSG) personnel during a mock drill at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026.Photo Credit: ANI

Similarly, passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station and other major stations should check their routes before departure and account for possible diversions.

Authorities have encouraged the public to use the Delhi Metro wherever possible.

Priority For Emergency Services

Special arrangements have been made to ensure unhindered movement of ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and other emergency service vehicles.

Security and traffic agencies will coordinate to create immediate passage for emergency vehicles whenever required.

GPS Tracking Of VVIP Convoys

National Security Guard (NSG) personnel conduct a mock drill at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026. Photo Credit: ANI

Technology will play a significant role in security planning. VVIP convoys will be monitored through GPS-based tracking systems, enabling security and traffic control agencies to track movements in real time and coordinate effectively.

CCTV And Technical Surveillance

Continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras and technical surveillance systems will cover Bharat Mandapam, VVIP routes, hotels hosting delegates, and sensitive locations.

Any suspicious activity will trigger immediate alerts to security teams.

Airspace Monitoring

Security measures will also include aerial surveillance. Agencies will remain vigilant against unauthorised drones and other flying objects near the summit venue and sensitive areas.

Quick Response And Medical Emergency Systems

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been placed on standby for any security or emergency situation.

Police personnel deployed at Mandi House ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit. Photo Credit: ANI

Additionally, fire services, ambulances and medical emergency response teams will operate on alert mode, supported by real-time coordination through control rooms and communication networks.

Coordination With Neighbouring States

Security arrangements extend beyond Delhi. Agencies in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh are coordinating with Delhi authorities on border checks, intelligence sharing and monitoring of suspicious activities.

Schools And Government Offices Closed On September 11

To facilitate security and traffic management, Government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed on September 11. Schools will reopen on Monday after the weekend. Offices under the Delhi Government and Central Government will also remain closed on September 11.

Private companies have been advised to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.

Public Advisory

Delhi Traffic Police have urged residents to avoid travelling to sensitive areas of New Delhi between September 11 and 13 unless absolutely necessary.

People are advised to check traffic updates before leaving home. They have also been advised to use the metro instead of personal vehicles wherever possible to reduce congestion during the summit.