Video: PM Modi Pauses BRICS Speech To Check On China's Xi Jinping

As he addressed BRICS leaders in New Delhi on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suddenly halted his speech after noticing Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The interruption lasted only a few moments, but it drew attention inside the summit hall. Looking towards the Chinese leader, who is visiting India for the first time in seven years, PM Modi appeared concerned and sought clarification from Xi's interpreter.

"Is it okay?" PM Modi asked. When there was no immediate response, he repeated the question before waiting briefly.

While the reason behind the episode was not immediately known, Xi soon nodded, signalling that all was well. With that, PM Modi resumed his remarks and the summit proceedings continued.

The exchange, caught on camera, took place a few minutes into the Prime Minister's opening statement at the BRICS Summit.

Xi Skips Gala Dinner

After participating in the summit proceedings, Xi skipped a dinner hosted by PM Modi, with people familiar with the matter saying the Chinese President was tired following his long journey and a packed schedule.

Among those who did not attend the gathering was Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed.

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Xi had arrived in New Delhi on Saturday and spent the day attending summit-related events, including bilateral engagements. People with direct knowledge of the matter said the Chinese President missed the dinner because he was tired after travelling and was affected by the time difference.

Despite skipping the evening event, Xi maintained a packed schedule during his visit.

He attended the two-day BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam, joined fellow leaders in a tree plantation drive and visited the Bharat Innovates Exposition organised alongside the summit.

The Chinese President also held talks with PM Modi, with both leaders reviewing the state of bilateral ties and discussing ways to move the relationship forward.

'Differences Should Not Become Disputes'

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs said both leaders agreed on the need to approach relations from a long-term strategic perspective.

"The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. They reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties. Differences should not become disputes. The Prime Minister highlighted that both sides must be guided by three mutuals- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest," MEA said in a statement.

Border Peace Remains Crucial

During the discussions, PM Modi emphasised that stability along the border remains central to the future of India-China relations.

"He underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues. The two leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples," the MEA statement added.

The leaders also reviewed progress in people-to-people exchanges and agreed on the need to strengthen cultural links, business ties and mobility between the two countries.

India is hosting the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13, bringing together leaders from the bloc's 11 member countries, 10 partner nations and several international organisations.