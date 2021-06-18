'Will Hasten 3rd Wave': High Court Flags Violations As Delhi Unlocks

As the restrictions eased, large crowds were seen at popular shopping markets.

Breach of Covid protocol will only hasten the third wave, the Delhi High Court warned today, taking note of the violations in markers in the national capital following the massive easing of restrictions this week.

The high court issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government, seeking a status report. It also asked authorities to make strict measures against violators and sensitise shopkeepers.

A little over a month after Delhi's darkest public health crisis during the second wave of the pandemic, large crowds were seen at popular shopping markets in the city, breaking Covid protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks. Thousands crowded into metro stations and shopping, prompting some doctors to warn it could lead to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

Shops, malls and restaurants in Delhi reopened on Monday as COVID-19 numbers in the city saw a steady drop in the past few weeks. Weekly markets too reopened but are allowed only 50 per cent vendors and only one market per day will function in each municipal zone.