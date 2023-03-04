'Brazen Attempt To Denigrate India: Himanta Sarma On Rahul Gandhi's Cambridge Speech

Himanta Sarma hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on India during Cambridge speech.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during a lecture at the Cambridge Judge Business School in United Kingdom and said his speech was "a brazen attempt to denigrate our country on foreign soil" in the guise of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also attacked Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that the Congress leader saw terrorists from a distance during Bharat Jodo Yatra and a man who came near him pointed them to him.

Mr Sarma, who made a series of tweets, asked why did Rahul Gandhi not report the incident to security agencies.

"Rahul says in Kashmir militants saw him, but he knew they wouldn't target him. Why was this not reported to security agencies? Was there some understanding Congress had with these militants to protect Rahul?" he asked.

The BJP leader said Rahul Gandhi described the Pulwama terror attack as a "car bomb that killed 40 soldiers".

"How dare he insult our jawans? It wasn't a bomb sir, but a terror attack. No surprises that he refused to name Pakistan behind Pulwama attack. Is this part of the understanding Cong had with militants?" Mr Sarma asked.

"First foreign agents target us! Then our own targets us on a foreign land! Rahul Gandhi's speech at Cambridge was nothing but a brazen attempt to denigrate our country on foreign soil in the guise of targeting PM Narendra Modi ji," he added.

Rahul Gandhi in his lecture 'Learning to Listen in the 21st century' at Cambridge University said that during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, he was pointed towards terrorists by a man who came near him to talk.

He menitoned the incident while emphasising the power of listening and non-violence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)