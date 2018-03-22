Here Are 10 Things You Need To Know About BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is difficult to be intercepted by surface to air missiles deployed on leading warships around the world.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 22, 2018 14:37 IST
The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has been jointly developed with Russia.

New Delhi:  BrahMos, the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, was successfully flight tested from Rajasthan's Pokhran test range this morning. In a major milestone, the air-launched variant of the BrahMos was successfully test fired from Sukhoi-30 jet in November last year. The cruise missile is supersonic, which implies a speed greater than that of sound. Work is underway to integrate the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on 40 Sukhoi combat aircraft which is expected to fulfil critical needs of the Indian Air Force in the wake of evolving security dynamics in the region.
Here is your 10-point cheatsheet to the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile:
  1. The BrahMos is the fastest cruise missile of its class in the world.
  2. BrahMos missile flies almost three times the speed of sound at Mach 2.8 and has a range of 290 km.
  3. The missile has been jointly developed with Russia and is named after the rivers Brahmaputra and Moskva in Russia.
  4. The BrahMos has been inducted into the Navy and Army from 2006 onwards but the latest version is more versatile.
  5. Unlike warships, a BrahMos armed Sukhoi-30 can fly 1,500 kilometres in the direction of a hostile target out at sea.
  6. The BrahMos is extremely difficult to be intercepted by surface to air missiles deployed on leading warships around the world.
  7. The range of the BrahMos missile can be extended up to 400 km as certain technical restrictions were lifted after India became a full member of the Missile Technology Control Regime or MTCR in 2016.
  8. BrahMos missile is the heaviest weapon to be deployed on India's Su-30 fighter aircraft.
  9. The project is expected to be completed by 2020.
  10. The capability of the Indian Air Force to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target in sea or land is expected to go up manifold once the project is completed. 


