Here Are 10 Things You Need To Know About BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has been jointly developed with Russia.

New Delhi: BrahMos, the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, was successfully flight tested from Rajasthan's Pokhran test range this morning. In a major milestone, the air-launched variant of the BrahMos was successfully test fired from Sukhoi-30 jet in November last year. The cruise missile is supersonic, which implies a speed greater than that of sound. Work is underway to integrate the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on 40 Sukhoi combat aircraft which is expected to fulfil critical needs of the Indian Air Force in the wake of evolving security dynamics in the region.