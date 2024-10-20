Brahmin Community Works To Guide Entire Society: Himachal Pradesh Governor

Shiv Pratap Shukla also said that having a nationalist personality should come naturally to people.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday said the Brahmin community works to guide the entire society.

Addressing a Brahmin Unity conference organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Mahasabha here, Shiv Pratap Shukla also said that having a nationalist personality should come naturally to people.

Former Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, who also attended the event, said the purpose of the conference is to unite all the Brahmin organisations and to make the society more aware.

"The Brahmin community has always moved forward taking along all sections of society. It has been working dedicatedly for the betterment of the nation. Also, we must make people aware of the forces conspiring to mislead the society," Kalraj Mishra said.

People should be made aware of the misunderstandings being created about the Constitution, he added.

Kalraj Mishra also termed the recent communal violence in Bahraich a condemnable incident.

Addressing the gathering, former BJP leader Nupur Sharma said a message is being sent out through this conference that there should be unity not only among different castes, but in the society as a whole.

The event was also attended by BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh Mahesh Sharma and Satish Gautam, UP legislative council member Shrichand Sharma, and Anupshahr MLA Sanjay Sharma, among others.

