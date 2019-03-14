BoycottChineseProducts Trends On Twitter After China's Masood Azhar Move

China blocked an initiative to tag Jaish-e Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist"

A day after China blocked India's move to declare Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Masood Azhar a global terrorist, Twitter users slammed the country and appealed to people of India to boycott Chinese goods.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also called for a ban on Chinese goods in the country.

"Supporters of Masood Azhar, #China and the people of the country, we should boycott them politically, socially and economically. China only knows the language of trade. Financial boycott is stronger than war," he tweeted.

Several other Twitter users echoed his sentiments.

Boycott Chinese products for supporting terrorism. As a citizen of india,i wont buy those products anymore. I did my part,its your turn Being as a PM of india @narendramodi you should take some strict action to teach them a lesson.#BoycottChineseProducts@FinMinIndia@PMOIndia — Srikanth (@Srikanth7780) March 14, 2019

I have uninstalled Chinese app Tiktok and added my comments in Google play store to register my objection. #ChinaBacksTerror#BoycottChineseProducts — Raghuvir Singh (@thakur_veer90) March 14, 2019

Honestly I love the idea. But not the most practical one. I do that really think we are there yet production wise. Most of us will have to throw away the devices we have. Plus many can only offer Chinese product. But I love the sentiment. #BoycottChineseProducts — Abhinav (@Fatboy_was_slim) March 14, 2019

Those who don't have courage to ask a single question to the Prime Minister about his lacks and failures are promoting ban chinese product on social media while using themselves the chinese phones . #BoycottChineseProducts — MOHAMMAD AKMAL (@MOHAMMADAKMAL12) March 14, 2019

#BoycottChineseProducts is people's initiative. Govt cannot take stand because of international treaties



To vent your anger againt CHINA, do not create problems in INDIA. Those buying or selling Chinese goods cannot be targeted



Its voluntary — Digamber Karekar (@drkarekar) March 14, 2019

The only thing china had better than india was a non corrupt goverment .. now even we have tht with @narendramodi.. lets not leave any country which messes with india.. we tolerated enough all these years now we dont need to.. more over we dont need china! #BoycottChineseProducts — Rob (@Nniimmiitt) March 14, 2019

#BoycottChineseProducts definitely it's need of nation now, China more dangerous than Massood Azhar and "Baazwaa Gang "" — Bittu Dwivedi (@BittuDwivedi9) March 14, 2019

China, for the fourth time, blocked an initiative to tag Jaish-e Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

The move by Beijing - which considers Pakistan an "all-weather ally" - came as the Security Council was to take up a resolution on the matter, days after the February 14 Jaish attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 soldiers died.

The resolution, say sources, was backed by an unprecedented number of countries -- the figure, sources said, went into "double digits". India said it was "disappointed by this outcome".

"We are disappointed by this outcome. This has prevented action by the international community to designate the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a proscribed and active terrorist organization which has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February 2019," the government said on Wednesday.

