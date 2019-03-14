#BoycottChineseProducts Trends On Twitter After China's Masood Azhar Move

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also called for a ban on Chinese goods in the country.

All India | Updated: March 14, 2019 15:51 IST
China blocked an initiative to tag Jaish-e Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist"


New Delhi: 

A day after China blocked India's move to declare Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Masood Azhar a global terrorist, Twitter users slammed the country and appealed to people of India to boycott Chinese goods.

"Supporters of Masood Azhar, #China and the people of the country, we should boycott them politically, socially and economically. China only knows the language of trade. Financial boycott is stronger than war," he tweeted.

Several other Twitter users echoed his sentiments.  

China, for the fourth time, blocked an initiative to tag Jaish-e Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

The move by Beijing - which considers Pakistan an "all-weather ally" - came as the Security Council was to take up a resolution on the matter, days after the February 14 Jaish attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 soldiers died.

The resolution, say sources, was backed by an unprecedented number of countries -- the figure, sources said, went into "double digits". India said it was "disappointed by this outcome".

"We are disappointed by this outcome. This has prevented action by the international community to designate the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a proscribed and active terrorist organization which has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February 2019," the government said on Wednesday.



