Boy Held After Pregnant Classmate Accuses Him Of Rape

The school headmistresslodged a complaint with the police after noticing that a student of Class 6, is pregnant, a police officer said.

All India | | Updated: February 08, 2019 18:14 IST
The girl was taken for examination and was found to be carrying a six-month-old foetus.(Representational)


Odisha: 

A teenage boy of a state-run residential school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was apprehended and was sent to a juvenile home after one of her classmates who is in her advanced stage of pregnancy, accused him of raping her, officials said on Friday.

The school headmistress lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday after noticing that a student of Class 6, is pregnant, a police officer said.

The 14-year-old girl was taken for examination to a local hospital and was found to be carrying a six-month-old foetus.

"In her statement, she accused the boy, who is of the same age as her of raping her." 

The boy was produced on Thursday before a member of the District Juvenile Board, who sent him to an observation home in Angul district, he added.

Less than a month ago, two reports of teenage pregnancies rocked the state.

In Dhenkanal district, a Class 8 student of a tribal residential school was found to be pregnant last month, while another student in Kalahandi district was admitted to a hospital after she was suspected to have consumed abortion pills.

