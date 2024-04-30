Boy Accused Of Raping Vlogger, 26, Files Sexual Assault Complaint Against Her

A boy, who was accused in the gang rape of a 26-year-old vlogger in Shillong, lodged a complaint on Tuesday, alleging that it was the victim who had sexually assaulted him, police said.

Last week, three of his friends were arrested in connection with the gang rape, while he was on the run. After securing an anticipatory bail in the gang rape case, he filed the complaint, they said.

"One of the accused persons was a minor at the time of the crime, and he has filed a complaint at Rynjah police station against the woman, alleging he was sexually assaulted by her on that day," said East Khasi Hills SP Rituraj Ravi.

Accordingly, an FIR was registered under the POCSO Act and IPC, and an investigation was underway, he said.

A purported video of the gang rape had gone viral on WhatsApp, following which the YouTuber filed a police complaint on April 20.

The woman, a gamer, has 75,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, and 1 lakh followers on Instagram.

"I was drugged by my friend who also has been a gamer for a very long time. It was a gang-rape and you know I am a victim," she told a local news channel after the video went viral, which caused quite a stir on the internet.

All three accused were held from the East Jaintia Hills district, police said.

