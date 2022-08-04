Boy, 16, Arrested For Killing Brother Over Money Dispute In Chhattisgarh

The 2 brothers had a spat over the money-related issue on Tuesday, the police said. (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his younger brother over money-related dispute in Raipur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at village Nimora on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, said a senior police officer.

The victim allegedly spent money carelessly and would ask his brother for money often, as per preliminary probe. The two brothers had a spat over the issue on Tuesday.

At night, the accused hit his younger brother with a pickaxe while the latter was asleep, the official said, adding that he has been detained and probe is on.

