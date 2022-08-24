Boy, 15, Falls Into River While Taking Selfie In Uttarakhand; Dies: Police

The boy was declared dead by doctors at the hospital, police said. (Representational)

A teenager died on Tuesday after falling into the Bhagirathi river while taking a selfie, police said.

The incident occurred near Joshiyada barrage when a teenager named Manish Uniyal slipped and fell into the river while trying to click a selfie with his mobile phone, police said.

The 15-year-old was alive when he was pulled out of the river by State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) divers.

He was unconscious when he was brought ashore but was declared dead by doctors at the hospital, police said.

Uniyal was a resident of Bamangaon.

