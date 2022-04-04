'Bow To This Young Fighter': Manipur Girl Attends School With Baby Sister In Lap

Meiningsinliu Pamei is seen with her sister in school.

The photo of a 10-year-old Manipuri girl attending school with her newborn sister in lap has gone viral. The photo was posted on Twitter by Manipur minister Biswajit Singh on Saturday an since then has been like by more than 15,000 people.

Mr Singh, the Minister for Power and Forest, has vowed to help the girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong.

"Her dedication for education is what left me amazed! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming & studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap," the minister said in his tweet.

The minister further said that as soon as he came to know about the news, he traced the girl's family and asked them to bring her to Imphal.

"Spoke to her family that I will personally take care of her education till she graduates. Proud of her dedication!" the minister added.

Local publications reported that the infant girl in Pamei's lap is two years old.

The minister's post melted the hearts of social media users who saluted the spirit and dedication of Pamei.

"Kudos !! Bow to this young fighter who knows what education will bring to her," a user wrote.

"Such dedicated children leave us speechless but proud of this nation who keeps giving us such strong children who are the reason of this nation's might," another user commented.

A third user said the girl's dedication "deserves few applauds".

The 10-year-old studies in Dailong Primary School in Tamenglong district of Manipur.