Bots Developed By Tamil Nadu Teen Used To Send Bomb Threats To Top Schools

Bots developed by a 17-year-old computer programmer from Tamil Nadu have landed him in trouble after they were used to send bomb threats to several top schools in Bengaluru and Bhopal. The Class 12 student had created the bots for a foreigner for which he received $200 in Bitcoins.

The bots were later used to operate multiple email ids by the unidentified client.

While identical emails were sent to the Bengaluru schools in April, similar emails were sent to eleven prominent schools in Bhopal in May using the bots developed to operate multiple email ids.