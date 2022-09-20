Both BJP-Eknath Shinde, Opposition Alliance Claim Win In Rural Polls

Maharashtra rural polls: Voting was held for 547 gram panchayats across 16 districts. (File)

Maharashtra's rival coalitions, the ruling Eknath Shinde-BJP alliance and the ousted Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have both claimed victory in Gram Panchayat elections held two days ago.

Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 259 candidates supported by his party and 40 nominees backed by the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena have been elected as sarpanches in the polls held on Sunday.

Voting was held for 547 gram panchayats spread across 16 districts of the state.

The elections were held on non-party basis and counting of votes was taken up on Monday. Besides elections to gram panchayats, direct polls for the post of village sarpanches were also held.

Mr Bawankule said 259 BJP-backed candidates have been elected as sarpanches.

The former minister further claimed 40 nominees backed by the Shiv Sena faction headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an ally of the BJP, have also been elected as sarpanches.

In all, more than 50 per cent of the newly-elected sarpanches are supporters of the Eknath Shinde-BJP alliance, he said.

"Gram panchayat results today have confirmed Maharashtra's faith in the Shinde-Fadnavis government," Mr Bawankule said.

The opposition MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, presented different figures.

Till late night, said leaders of the alliance, results of 494 Gram Panchayat elections were out.

According to them, the BJP has won 144 seats, NCP has won 126 seats, the Congress has won 62 seats, the Shinde Sena has won 41 and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has won 37.

By the MVA's count, therefore, it has won 225 of 494 seats while the Eknath Shinde-BJP alliance has won 185 seats.

Eknath Shinde became Maharashtra Chief Minister in June after staging a coup against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and walking out with 39 MLAs.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis became Deputy chief minister in the new government.