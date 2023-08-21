BSF Seizes Arms, Drugs, Rs 44 Lakh Cash From House At Bangladesh border

The BSF seized illegal arms and cash from a house near the border (Representational)

The Border Security Force (BSF), Guwahati Frontier with a team of Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) recovered illegal arms, prohibited Yaba tablets, cough syrup and Rs 43.76 lakh cash, an official statement said.

Based on reliable input, troops of the 75 BSF battalions along with officials of the Narcotic Control Bureau's (NCB) Kolkata Zone HQ launched a special joint operation on Sunday in a bordering village in the Coochbehar district of West Bengal.

According to the statement, during the search one country-made pistol with two 8mm live rounds, yaba tablets worth Rs 11 lakh, bottles of prohibited cough syrup worth Rs 18,680 and Rs 43.76 lakh in cash were recovered from a house near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The seized items are under the custody of NCB for further legal action.