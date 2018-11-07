BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets At Attari-Wagah Border On Diwali

Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at Attari-Wagah border.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers exchanged sweets and greetings on the occasion of Diwali at the Attari-Wagah border today, officials said.

The BSF gifted sweets to the Pakistani Rangers and it reciprocated the gesture, they said.

On January 26, the BSF had refused to exchange sweets and greetings with the Rangers in the wake of heightened tension between the two countries along the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir due to repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces.