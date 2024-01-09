Border Forces Seize Drone On India-Pak Border With A Dead Bird Tied To It

The Border Security Force (BSF) also informed the Shahgarh police about the seizure. (Representational)

Border Security Force jawans seized a drone on the India-Pakistan border in this district with a dead pigeon and a small parachute tied to it, police said on Monday.

The drone was spotted flying near Kharia BOP (Border Outpost) in Shahgarh area late Saturday evening. It will be sent to Delhi for investigation, said Baburam, the in-charge of Shahgarh police post.

Border Security Force jawans spotted the drone crossing into the Indian side from Pakistan. The troopers took possession of the drone, which was flying very low, the police official said.

The BSF jawans found a dead pigeon and a small parachute tied to the drone, Mr Baburam added.

