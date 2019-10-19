BSF Files Complaint Against Bangladesh Guards Over Soldier's Killing

Border Guards Bangladesh had on Thursday opened fire on a BSF party. (Representational)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has lodged an FIR against the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at a local police station after one of its soldier was killed in firing by them.

BSF Deputy Inspector General of Police SS Gularia confirmed the development. Police investigation in the case is underway.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh, additional director general of police of BSF, said the matter is being taken up at an appropriate level.

Saying that the two forces and two countries enjoy good relations, Mr Singh said: "This is unfortunate and was entirely unexpected. Why this incident took place is really surprising."

Border Guards Bangladesh had on Thursday opened fire on a BSF party, killing one Constable and injuring another when they were trying to trace an Indian fisherman along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh died after he received bullet injuries on his head. Another Constable-cum-boatman received bullet injuries on his right hand.

"Both the injured BSF personnel were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh succumbed to his injuries. He was declared brought dead. The injured Constable has been taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital Behrampore," the BSF had said.

According to the BSF, three Indian fishermen had gone for fishing in River Padma in the border area on Thursday morning. The BGB on Thursday had claimed they "fired in self-defence" during a flag meeting along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

