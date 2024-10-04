'Stance Clear': BookMyShow May Cancel Coldplay Tickets 'Sold Unethically'

Colplay has three shows in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21

BookMyShow might cancel Coldplay tickets that were "sold unethically". The online aggregator filed a First Information Report or FIR on Wednesday against scalping and black marketing of tickets for the highly-anticipated concert in Mumbai and said that it was monitoring "instances of ticket reselling for this tour through black market channels".

"Our stance remains clear and unchanged - BookMyShow vehemently condemns and opposes ticket reselling which is deemed illegal and is punishable by law in India," it said.

It reiterated that it has no association with any such "unauthorised ticket-selling/reselling platforms and/or any third-party individuals/platforms for the purpose of reselling Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India".

The FIR has been filed days after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police interrogated BookMyShow executives over an alleged scam involving the sale of the tickets.

The platform said it addressed all concerns "much before any formal complaint was raised against us".

"We have provided details of all resellers that have come to our attention, including independent individuals reselling tickets for this tour across social media platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp and beyond, as also digital platforms such as Viagogo, Stubhub Holdings and more, to aid authorities in a thorough investigation," it added.

The band has three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 next year as part of its "Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025". The ticket sale hit controversy after concerns were raised about ticketing scams as millions of fans scrambled for a limited number of tickets. The shows were sold out in minutes.

Those who missed out were infuriated when they saw tickets worth Rs 6,000- appear on resale websites at inflated prices.

BookMyShow has been insisting it had "no association" with unauthorised ticket selling since it received a massive public backlash and its executives got summoned for questioning..

"As the promoter and official ticketing platform bringing Coldplay to India, we at BookMyShow have worked hard to ensure every fan had a fair chance to secure tickets, by pricing them affordably as also capping purchase at 4 tickets per user across all shows, providing clear, step-by-step booking guides and maintaining transparent communication through all our official channels. We remain committed to ensuring a fair and genuine experience for all our consumers," BookMyShow asserted.

The company also clarified that Coldplay's performances in India will proceed as planned. "Reports contrary to this are factually incorrect," it said.