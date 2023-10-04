Bombay High Court Calls Urgent Hearing Tomorrow Over Hospital Deaths

The Bombay High Court has taken suo moto cognisance of horrific conditions at two hospitals in Maharashtra, including one in Nanded where 31 deaths, including those of 16 children, were recorded in 72 hours. The court demanded details about budgetary allocations and warned the state that if the deaths were due to a lack of manpower or medicines "it will not be tolerated at all". These details must be submitted by Friday, a bench led by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya said.

Earlier today an advocate, Mohit Khanna, asked the bench to take up this matter on its own initiative. He was asked to file a petition. However, hours later the court referred to complaints by doctors from the two hospitals - about shortage of beds, staff and medicines - took cognisance.

Apart from the deaths in Nanded, Mr Khanna's letter also referred to 18 fatalities, including those of infants, at a government hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad).

The High Court's action comes after a ground report by NDTV revealed a stomach-churning setting in Nanded, where pigs roamed free on the hospital premises as patients' relatives went about chores.

Visuals also showed plastic bottles and wrappers clogging drains.

All in all, the scene at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital raised big questions over cleanliness and hygiene - basics expected at any health facility.

"This is how it is every day," said a woman as she continued cleaning a vessel.

Another complained, "We can't use the toilet. We get nothing here; we have to go out for medicines and everything else. Where will the poor people go?

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde yesterday said his government had taken the deaths very seriously, but denied any medicine shortage.