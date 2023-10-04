Pigs Roam, Hygiene Issues In Maharashtra Hospital Where 31 Died In 48 Hours

Pigs roamed as relatives of patients went about their chores - some brushing their teeth, some washing utensils. The scene was from the hospital in central Maharashtra where 31 patients had died in a span of 48 hours.

Hygiene was among the issues raised in the aftermath of the Nanded hospital horror, a glimpse of which was captured on Wednesday.

Plastic bottles and wrappers clogged the drains as the pigs roamed through garbage at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital.

"This is how it is every day," said a woman as she stopped cleaning a vessel.

Another said, "We can't use the toilet. We get nothing here, we have to go out for everything."