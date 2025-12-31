Bomb Threat Note On Car Near Sanjay Raut's Home, Nothing Suspicious Found

A car with a bomb threat message written on its window was found parked outside Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a search of his premises by bomb detection personnel, a police official said.

Nothing suspicious was found during the search of Raut's residence in the Bhandup area, he said.

According to the official, a note was found written on a window of the WagonR car dust with content "Aaj Hoga Hungama 12 Baje bomb blast" (There will be chaos today, bomb blast at 12 am).

Supporters of the Rajya Sabha MP immediately informed police about the bomb threat message.

Later, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel reached the spot and thoroughly checked Raut's bungalow, but did not find anything suspicious, according to the official.

The parked car was seized and police were in the process of registering a case against an unidentified person in connection with the threat message, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)