The Disaster Management Control unit at the Maharashtra Secretariat, the administrative headquarters of the state government, in Mumbai received a hoax call this afternoon about a bomb in the building.

The Mumbai Police, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams are on the spot conducting checks.

Prima facie it looks like a hoax call, said the Mumbai Police, adding further investigation is on.

The call was made at 12:40 pm.