Bomb Found Near Punjab Chief Minister's House In Chandigarh

The bomb was founds just a short distance from the helipad of Punjab and Haryana CM House.

A suspicious object, presumed to be an explosive device, was today found near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh. A bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to the spot, which is a short distance from a helipad used by the Punjab Chief Minister.

The Indian Army's Western Command has also been looped in to investigate.

At around 4 to 4:30 pm, a tubewell operator spotted the live bombshell in the mango plantation near the helipad, and residence of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not at his residence, which is barely a kilometre away from the spot, during this time.

The Chandigarh administration has said the defence forces will investigate where the bomb is from, and police will find out how it got there.

"We got information that some unwanted material was found here. When we checked, we found it was a live bombshell. We have secured it, and it's now a part of our investigation. We are trying to find out how it reached here. Furthermore, we have secured the area with the help of the bomb squad. Now, the Army will come and take care of it," Kuldeep Kohli, nodal officer of the Chandigarh administration, told journalists.