Bomb Disposal Squads Sent To Some Chennai Schools After Threat Mail: Cops

A few schools in the Greater Chennai City Police limits received bomb threat e-mails on Thursday from an anonymous person, said police.

Greater Chennai City Police said that bomb detection and disposal squads and police personnel have been sent for anti-sabotage checks at these educational institutions and action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails.

"Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in GCP limits. GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identifying the culprit who sent these e-mails. Public are requested not to be panic," Greater Chennai City Police posted on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, bomb experts inspected Thuraipakkam Private School with a dog squad.

Due to the threat email, many schools in the city closed early, asking parents to take their children home.

More information is awaited.

