Actor Aditya Pancholi Says He Was "Falsely Implicated" In Rape Case

The Mumbai Police has lodged a rape case against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi on a complaint filed by an actress.

All India | | Updated: June 27, 2019 22:31 IST
Actor Aditya Pancholi Says He Was 'Falsely Implicated' In Rape Case

Actor Aditya Pancholi says he is ready to cooperate with the Mumbai Police. (File)


Mumbai: 

Soon after the Mumbai Police filed an FIR on charges of rape against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi on a complaint of an actress, the actor said he is being "falsely implicated in this case."

"I am being falsely implicated in this case. I have all the evidence and video in this case. I am ready to cooperate with the Mumbai Police. If they will call me for my statement, then I will cooperate. I am ready for investigation. I knew that a case will be registered against me. I am not going anywhere. The police have not approached me after the FIR was registered," Mr Pancholi said.

In the complaint filed at Versova Police Station, Mr Pancholi has been charged under Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The actress had recorded her statement before the Versova Police earlier this week in support of her previous complaint against Aditya Pancholi.



