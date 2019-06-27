Rape Case Filed Against Actor Aditya Pancholi In Mumbai

Sources say the incident involving Aditya Pancholi took place some 10 years ago. (File)

The Mumbai Police on Thursday lodged a rape case against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi on a complaint filed by a well-known actress.

Mumbai Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge confirmed the developments but declined to elaborate.

However, official sources said that the complaint has been filed against Aditya in the matter that purportedly took place some 10 years ago when he had allegedly sexually assaulted the actress.

The Versova Police have lodged a first information report under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and launched a probe into the actress' complaint.

