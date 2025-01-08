Divers Recover Body From Inundated Coal Mine In Assam, Many Still Trapped

A body was recovered from a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao, two days after water gushed into it, trapping nine workers.

21 Para Divers retrieved one body from the bottom of the mine's well in Umrangso's 3 Kilo, while navy, army, NDRF and SDRF personnel continued rescue operations.

The divers flew in from Visakhapatnam and conducted a recce, before entering the quarry.

The SDRF's de-watering pumps have departed from Umrangshu for the location. Additionally, the ONGC de-watering pump has been loaded onto an MI-17 helicopter at Kumbhigram, awaiting weather clearance for deployment.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has spoken to Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, who has assured him that a team from Coal India will join the rescue operations from Wednesday. He said the water level inside the quarry has risen to nearly 100 feet.

The Navy team is now spearheading the rescue efforts.

Labourers trapped inside the 340-feet-deep quarry were identified as Ganga Bahadur Shreth, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Seikh, Khushi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar and Sarat Goyary.

Mr Sarma said the mine "appears to be illegal", and that the police have arrested one person in connection with the incident.

''The police have registered an FIR under Umrangso PS Case No: 02/2025, citing Sections 3(5)/105 BNS, r/w Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, to investigate the incident. Prima facie, it appears to be an illegal mine. One Punish Nunisa has been arrested in connection with the case," the chief minister had posted on X.