Body Of Journalist Found In Forests Of Uttarakhand

The body of a 43-year-old journalist was found in the forests of Dugadda range in Pauri on Thursday morning, officials said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) unit incharge Inspector Gabar Singh Negi said.

The body of Pankaj Sharma was found in Lansdowne forest division at a distance of 250 metres from the national highway, he said.

A bottle of pesticide and a suicide note were seized from the spot, the official said.

Addressed to his mother, the suicide note indicates Sharma was unhappy with his wife.

Sharma who worked for Hindi daily Hindustan was missing since Wednesday. He is survived by his mother, wife and a son.

Kotdwar Press Club held a meeting to condole his untimely demise.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

