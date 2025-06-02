Body Of Indore Man, On Honeymoon In Meghalaya, Found, Wife Still Missing

The body of a man from Indore in Madhya Pradesh who had gone missing along with his wife in Meghalaya recently was found on Monday, while the search for his wife continues, a police official said in Indore.

Raja Raghuwanshi and his wife Sonam had gone missing on May 23 in Sohra (also known as Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district after going there for their honeymoon.

"Meghalaya police recovered a body on Monday, which was identified as that of Raja Raghuwanshi by his brother Vipin Raghuwanshi. The time and other details of the death will be had after we get the post-mortem report. The police have not got any clue so far of Sonam Raghuwanshi," Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Prevention Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi told PTI.

Raja Raghuwanshi's family runs a transport business, with the family saying the couple got married here on May 11 and left for Meghalaya on May 20.

Earlier, the victim's brother, Sachin Raghuwanshi, had claimed the couple may have been kidnapped and had sought deployment of the army to trace them.

He had told reporters here that local hotel staff guides and those renting out two-wheelers in the north eastern state may be involved in the disappearance.

