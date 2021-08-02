Body Of 42-Year-Old Found In Maharashtra's Thane; Murder Suspected

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, the official said. (Representational)

The body of a 42-year-old man was found in a car in Maharashtra's Thane district and the police suspect it to be a case of murder, an official said on Monday.

Some passersby found the man lying motionless in the car at Mankoli junction in the Bhiwandi area on Sunday and alerted the police, the official from the city police control room said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, the official said, adding that the man was allegedly choked to death.

The victim earlier worked as a manager at a powerloom unit in Bhiwandi. However, he lost his job following the coronavirus-induced lockdown and was working as a driver with a cab aggregator since the last month, the official said.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he added.