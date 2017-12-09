Body Found With 'Padmavati' Note At Jaipur Fort Not Murder: Forensic Report

The forensic report submitted to the police today, however, said the death of Chetan Saini on November 24 was a suicide, news agency IANS reported. The police were initially unclear if it was a case of suicide or murder.
Officials at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) said that the final report submitted to police confirms that it was a suicide and not a murder, IANS said.
The FSL said that it conducted a thorough examination of the evidence and submitted five separate reports, that included a viscera report which is the examination of the body to ascertain the cause of death, in their final submission.
Police officials have not commented on the forensic report.
"Padmavati", the 190-crore film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has drawn angry protests in Rajasthan where fringe groups like the Karni Sena says the movie "distorts history". Though they have not seen the movie, leaders of the Karni Sena and several politicians say the 13th-century queen, Padmini, has been disrespected by Mr Bhansali suggesting in his movie that she was romantically involved with Muslim invader Alauddin Khilji.
(With inputs from IANS)