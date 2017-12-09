Body Found With "Padmavati" Note At Jaipur Fort Not Murder: Forensic Report The forensic report in the case has said Chetan Saini's death on November 24 was a suicide.

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT A body was found hanging in Jaipur's Nahargarh fort on November 24 (File) Jaipur: A



The forensic report submitted to the police today, however, said the death of Chetan Saini on November 24 was a suicide, news agency IANS reported. The police were initially unclear if it was a case of suicide or murder.



Officials at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) said that the final report submitted to police confirms that it was a suicide and not a murder, IANS said.



The FSL said that it conducted a thorough examination of the evidence and submitted five separate reports, that included a viscera report which is the examination of the body to ascertain the cause of death, in their final submission.



Police officials have not commented on the forensic report. Messages were written on the stones near the fort wall adjacent to the body



"Padmavati", the 190-crore film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has drawn angry protests in Rajasthan where fringe groups like the Karni Sena says the movie "distorts history". Though they have not seen the movie, leaders of the Karni Sena and several politicians say the 13th-century queen, Padmini, has been disrespected by Mr Bhansali suggesting in his movie that she was romantically involved with Muslim invader Alauddin Khilji.



(With inputs from IANS)



man found hanging at Jaipur's famous Nahargarh fort last month at the height of an uproar over the film Padmavati was not murdered, a forensic report has said. A message scribbled on a stone nearby read '"Padmavati' ka virodh (in opposition to 'Padmavati')", capping a series of violent threats from right-wing groups to the cast and crew of the historical drama.The forensic report submitted to the police today, however, said the death of Chetan Saini on November 24 was a suicide, news agency IANS reported. The police were initially unclear if it was a case of suicide or murder.Officials at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) said that the final report submitted to police confirms that it was a suicide and not a murder, IANS said.The FSL said that it conducted a thorough examination of the evidence and submitted five separate reports, that included a viscera report which is the examination of the body to ascertain the cause of death, in their final submission.Police officials have not commented on the forensic report.A number of stones found close to the body had "inflammatory" scribblings, written using charcoal."Padmavati", the 190-crore film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has drawn angry protests in Rajasthan where fringe groups like the Karni Sena says the movie "distorts history". Though they have not seen the movie, leaders of the Karni Sena and several politicians say the 13th-century queen, Padmini, has been disrespected by Mr Bhansali suggesting in his movie that she was romantically involved with Muslim invader Alauddin Khilji.