Body Dragged By Its Legs Outside Autopsy Centre In UP, Cops Begin Probe

A case of appalling apathy has come to the fore in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, where two men, in a viral video, are seen dragging a body by its legs inside a post mortem house.

This came just days after a video showed another man manhandling another body outside a hospital in the city, raising questions over the manner in which corpses are handled by the staff at the state's medical facilities.

According to sources, the latest video was taken outside Jhansi Post Mortem House.

The day of the incident could not be immediately ascertained.

The nine-second video shows two men dragging the body by a cloth that has been tied to the legs, as they enter the autopsy facility.

Sources said the men are operators of an ambulance.

There was no immediate comment from the Post Mortem House but Circle Officer Ramvir Singh said a probe into the video is underway.

"The police have taken note of the video that has gone viral. Two people can be seen dragging a body. We are trying to ascertain the place and time of the video. Further action will be taken on the basis of our probe," Mr Singh said.