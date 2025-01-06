Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Body Dragged By Its Legs Outside Autopsy Centre In UP, Cops Begin Probe

The nine-second video shows two men dragging the body by a cloth that has been tied to the legs, as they enter the autopsy facility.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Body Dragged By Its Legs Outside Autopsy Centre In UP, Cops Begin Probe
The nine-second video has gone viral.

A case of appalling apathy has come to the fore in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, where two men, in a viral video, are seen dragging a body by its legs inside a post mortem house. 

This came just days after a video showed another man manhandling another body outside a hospital in the city, raising questions over the manner in which corpses are handled by the staff at the state's medical facilities.

According to sources, the latest video was taken outside Jhansi Post Mortem House. 

The day of the incident could not be immediately ascertained. 

The nine-second video shows two men dragging the body by a cloth that has been tied to the legs, as they enter the autopsy facility.

Sources said the men are operators of an ambulance. 

There was no immediate comment from the Post Mortem House but Circle Officer Ramvir Singh said a probe into the video is underway.

"The police have taken note of the video that has gone viral. Two people can be seen dragging a body. We are trying to ascertain the place and time of the video. Further action will be taken on the basis of our probe," Mr Singh said. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.