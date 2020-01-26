Top Bodoland Leader Gets Bail, Heads To Delhi For Peace Deal With Centre

Ranjan Daimary, the chief of NDFB (Ranjan faction), is serving life imprisonment. (File)

The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted a four-week bail to top Bodo leader Ranjan Daimary, a development that allows him to take part in the last round of peace talks with the centre in New Delhi.

Ranjan Daimary, the chief of National Democratic Front of Boroland (Ranjan faction), has been serving life imprisonment for his role in the 2008 Assam serial blasts case.

Ranjan Daimary was directly taken to the Guwahati airport after his release from the jail, from where he will be flying to Delhi for meeting with the centre.

The Bodo leader was convicted for being the chief architect of the 2008 blasts that killed 90 and injured over 400 people in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta.

His release comes days after signing of a ceasefire agreement between NDFB (Saoriagwra) faction and centre.

Effectively, all the four factions of NDFB - The Progessive faction led by Gobinda Basutamary, the Pro Talk faction led by Dhiren Boro, the Ranjan faction and the Saoraigwra faction, have signed ceasefire agreement.

According to Assam's Home Department sources, leaders of all the four factions will be a part of the peace deal with centre's interlocutor AB Mathur.

What's likely to be included in the peace deal?

While the demand of the separate Bodoland state or Union Territory will not be a part of the accord, the Bodoland Territorial council (BTC) will be given more autonomy and its name will be changed to 'Bodoland Union Territorial Council', sources said.

The upgraded council will get direct funding from centre and a new set laws will be enforced within its territory.

The Bodo community members will get exclusive land rights inside the territory, while the members living in other Bodo-dominated areas, outside the present BTC area, will also get assistance from the new council model.

An Inner Line Permit-like entry system, separate public service commission, carving out of new districts will also be part of the deal, the sources said.