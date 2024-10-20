Bodies Of 3 Siblings Recovered From River In Madhya Pradesh, Suicide Note Found: Police

Further investigation is underway, say cops (Representational)

The bodies of a 21-year-old woman and her teen siblings were recovered from a river on Saturday after they went missing along with their mother some days ago in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Mamta Jatav (47), a resident of Kalyani village, had gone missing along with her children on October 15, after which her husband approached police, Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma said.

"On the same day, we found a bag near Singh river at Dhumeshwar Dham. It contained a suicide note in which the woman said she and her children were ending their lives due to harassment from her husband. An SDERF team found the bodies of her daughters Bhawana (21), Bhoomika (17) and son Kittu (14) on Saturday," the official said.

"The search for Mamta continues. Her husband is being questioned," the additional SP added.

