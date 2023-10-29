Bodies Of 2 Men Found In Separate Incidents In Maharashtra's Thane: Cops

Police have registered a case of accidental death and a probe is underway (Representational)

The bodies of two men were found in separate incidents on Sunday in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, the police said.

One of the corpses was found in a nullah near a hotel while a 50-year-old man was found dead in a lake.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are trying to establish the identity of the dead persons, an official said.

