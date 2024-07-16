11-Year-Old Raped In Maharashtra's Thane, Girl Among 4 Minor Accused

Ambernath police have taken six accused into custody, four of them are minors

An 11-year-old girl was raped at Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district, police have said. The main accused, a minor, has been detained along with five others. Four of the accused are minor and one is a girl, according to police.

Police said the 11-year-old was in Ambernath town when the accused girl talked her into accompanying her to a nearby locality, where the other accused were waiting.

There, the main accused raped her in an auto-rickshaw, the girl has said in her complaint. News agency PTI reported that the accused threatened the girl against talking about the assault to anyone. But she managed to flee and reach home, and told her parents about the assault.

A rape case has been registered under the new criminal code, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has also been invoked.

Inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Ambernath police station said two adult accused have been remanded in police custody and the minor accused have been sent to a reform home.