Boatman Finds Newborn In Wooden Box Floating In Ganga In Uttar Pradesh

The box also had a picture of goddess Durga, a horoscope and incense sticks. (Representational)

A newborn girl, wrapped in a piece of cloth and a chit declaring her as the "daughter of the Ganga", was found in a wooden box floating in the river at Dadrihhat here.

The box containing the infant also had a picture of goddess Durga, a horoscope and incense sticks. It was found by a local boatman, Gullu Chaudhary, who took the girl home.

Police said Gullu was at the Dadrighat on Tuesday evening when he heard cries of the baby and found her alive in the box.

Later, police got the child admitted to the district hospital.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the boatman and said the government will make arrangements for the upbringing of the child.

The boatman who saved the life of a newborn girl has presented a unique example of humanity, he said.

"As a token of gratitude, he will be benefited by all eligible government schemes. The Uttar Pradesh government will make arrangements for the upbringing of the child," the Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh and other officials visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the infant.

Thanking Mr Chaudhary for saving the life of the girl, the District Magistrate directed officials to provide a new boat to him. Mr Chaudhary has expressed his wish to raise the child.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)